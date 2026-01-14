Pickett logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.

Making his third straight start and sixth in the last eight games, Pickett has another impressive performance from long range. The third-year guard has been getting extra court time and usage while Christian Braun (ankle) bounces in and out of the lineup, and over that eight-game stretch, Pickett is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.4 threes in 27.8 minutes while shooting 48.7 percent from beyond the arc.