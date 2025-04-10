Pickett ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Kings.

Making his fourth start in the last five games while Jamal Murray (hamstring) has been sidelined, Pickett established new career highs in points and made three-pointers. The second-year guard has played more than 20 minutes in all six games Murray has missed so far, averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 boards and 1.8 threes in 27.8 minutes a contest.