Pickett (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Nuggets' 134-127 double-overtime loss to the Knicks.

After playing just 10 minutes -- his fewest since the calendar flipped to 2026 -- in Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Pistons, Pickett was dropped from the starting five and moved out of the rotation entirely for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Pickett's absence from the rotation may prove to be short-lived, however. Both Spencer Jones (head) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) exited the game early and didn't return, which could reopen an opportunity for Pickett if neither injured player is either to play in the Nuggets' next game Saturday in Chicago.