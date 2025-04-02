Pickett closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

With Michael Porter (personal) unavailable and Jamal Murray (hamstring) still sidelined, Pickett joined the starting five Tuesday for the first time this season. Pickett hasn't seen a lot of reps for Denver this season, appearing in 43 games with 3.6 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers on 43.2 percent shooting from the field.