Pickett is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Pickett will enter the starting five Tuesday for the first time this season due to Michael Porter (personal) being out. Pickett is converting 39.7 percent of his 1.7 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.
