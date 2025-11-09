Pickett closed Saturday's 117-100 victory over Indiana with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 18 minutes.

Pickett was barely noticeable despite moving into the starting lineup, a position he assumed following a calf injury to Jamal Murray. Based on this performance, it's hard to see the coaching staff showing much faith in him moving forward. He can safely be left on all waiver wires.