Pickett tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Pickett connected on a team-high three three-pointers Saturday, leading the bench in scoring while finishing second on the Nuggets in that category behind Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon (14 points each). Pickett saw his bench role steadily grow over the course of the 2024-25 regular season, though his playing time was cut down significantly during the postseason, especially during the second round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Thunder. The 2023 second-rounder is facing stiff competition for minutes from Bruce Brown, Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway.