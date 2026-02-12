Pickett (knee) didn't return to Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies after checking out of the game with 6:36 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the game with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across nine minutes.

The Nuggets labeled Pickett as questionable to return to the contest due to right knee soreness, but he didn't end up checking into the game at any point in the second half. He'll have the All-Star break to rest up and recover before Denver's next game Feb. 19 against the Clippers. The Nuggets could get Spencer Jones (concussion) back from a three-game absence coming out of the break, which might result in Pickett losing his spot in head coach David Adelman's rotation.