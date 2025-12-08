Pickett ended with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 115-106 win over the Hornets.

Desperate times have called for Pickett to join the rotation Sunday, as the Nuggets are dealing with a slew of injuries to key contributors. However, it is unclear whether Pickett will see regular minutes on the court, as he eclipsed 10 minutes of playing time just three times this season, and he is not a reliable fantasy option in any format.