Pickett added five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a season-high 17 minutes Tuesday in a 111-108 win over the Clippers.

With Reggie Jackson elevated to the starting role in Jamal Murray's (hamstring) absence, Pickett has seemingly assumed the backup point guard role, although he did not play in the last two games prior to Tuesday night. The 24-year-old is averaging 3.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.2 steals in 5.2 minutes over five games this season, but expect his minutes to trend upward until Murray returns.