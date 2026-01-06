Pickett accumulated 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Philadelphia.

With Jamal Murray (ankle) getting a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set, among several other key players, Pickett drew the start and put up quite the performance as the Nuggets pulled out the win. Pickett really struggled in his previous three starts this season, posting averages of 7.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.