Pickett will start for the Nuggets in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Pickett has averaged just 5.3 minutes per game this season and has been a healthy DNP in three of the Nuggets' last four games. However, he will make his first start of the regular season (and fifth of his career) due to the absence of Jamal Murray (calf). Pickett's last regular-season start took place April 9 against the Kings, when he tallied 18 points, four assists, one rebound and one block over 31 minutes.