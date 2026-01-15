Pickett totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Pickett made his fourth straight start for the shorthanded Nuggets on Wednesday, and he's been faring well alongside Jamal Murray. Pickett has produced averages of 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over that span, and he's worth a long look while Christian Braun (ankle) is sidelined.