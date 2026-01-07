Pickett is probable for Wednesday's game versus Boston with a left shin contusion.

Pickett was a late addition to the injury report, but it sounds like he will give it a go. Pickett recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Philadelphia, but the Nuggets are expected to get Jamal Murray (ankle) and several other key players back in the mix Wednesday.