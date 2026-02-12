This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Questionable to return
Pickett is considered questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Memphis due to right knee soreness.
Pickett has picked up a seemingly minor knee injury during Wednesday's game, and the issue could prevent him from returning. While Pickett is sidelined, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could pick up more minutes.