Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Rejoins reserves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.
Christian Braun (ankle) is back in action Sunday, which brings Pickett's two-game stint with the starters to an end. Pickett logged nine and 10 points across the two starts. He'll be a fringe rotation piece going forward.
