Pickett won't start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

With Jamal Murray (calf) returning from a one-game absence, Pickett will move back to the second unit. Over four appearances off the bench this season, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in just 5.3 minutes per contest.