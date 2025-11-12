Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Reverting back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett won't start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
With Jamal Murray (calf) returning from a one-game absence, Pickett will move back to the second unit. Over four appearances off the bench this season, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in just 5.3 minutes per contest.
