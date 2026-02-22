site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Ruled out for Sunday
Pickett (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Pickett has been dealing with some lingering right knee soreness and will be held out of Sunday's contest. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Boston.
