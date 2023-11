Pickett totaled eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Pickett set multiple season highs Monday and made a positive impact off the bench for Denver in what was a rare loss. Reggie Jackson was having an off game, so this could be a position battle to watch until the Nuggets get Jamal Murray back from his hamstring injury.