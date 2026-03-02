Pickett recorded four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists over six minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Following the All-Star break, Pickett missed two games due to a knee injury. He was listed as available for the past three games but was out of the rotation. He saw a very limited workload off the bench Sunday, as Cameron Johnson (ankle) left the contest early, which opened up some minutes. With Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway very involved with the second unit, there's not much room for Pickett.