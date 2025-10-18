Pickett finished Friday's 94-91 preseason loss to the Thunder with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 25 minutes.

Pickett was one of four Nuggets players to play 25 minutes during Friday's preseason finale, and the 2023 second-rounder finished as the team's fourth-leading scorer behind Peyton Watson (15), Julian Strawther (14) and Tim Hardaway (13). Pickett's playing time figures to be sparse for the start of the 2025-26 regular season as his main competition for minutes will come from the likes of Strawther, Hardaway and Bruce Brown.