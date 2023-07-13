Pickett tallied 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three blocks over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 96-91 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Pickett showed off his versatility Wednesday finishing with a team-high eight assists while connecting on 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts. He also proved to be a menace on the interior, rejecting three shots and pulling down a pair of offensive rebounds. Though Pickett's a unique prospect given his frame and passing touch, the Penn State product will likely need a year at the G League level to develop before having a shot at getting consistent NBA minutes.