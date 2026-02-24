site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Won't play Wednesday
Pickett (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics.
Pickett will miss a second straight game due to lingering knee soreness. In his absence, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could pick up a handful of minutes.
