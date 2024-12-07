Murray (hamstring) wasn't spotted at morning shootaround ahead of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Murray remains questionable for Saturday's clash, though it would've been a positive sign to see him testing out his hamstring during team shootaround. The team will continue to monitor the point guard closely leading up to tipoff.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Improving efficiency of late•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid line in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Comes close to double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills stat sheet Sunday•