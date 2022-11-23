Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is active for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Both Murray and Nikola Jokic will return to the lineup after missing the past few games while in the league's health and safety protocols. Murray will presumably resume his normal starting role, which will push Bruce Brown back to the bench. Across 13 previous starts, the Kentucky product has averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 assists.
