Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Added to injury report

Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to back soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray logged 38 minutes and scored 19 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers, but he's now experiencing some ill effects of the contest. Paul Millsap (knee) has already been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt and Gary Harris (groin) is questionable, so the Nuggets are dealing with several injuries to their starting five at the moment.