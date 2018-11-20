Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Almost triple-doubles in loss
Murray totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assist,s eight rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to the Bucks.
Murray had a season-high with nine assists Monday, but could not help the Nuggets in avoiding their sixth loss from their past seven games. Along with a number of other Nuggets players, Murray has had a somewhat slow start to the fantasy season, brought on in part by the fact he may have been overhyped leading up to drafts. The Nuggets should be able to turn things around soon and with that, Murray will likely get his offensive groove going once again.
