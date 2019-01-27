Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ankle still very swollen
Coach Mike Malone said Saturday that Murray's ankle is "really, really swollen," Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Malone added that he's worried about the injury -- which forced Murray to miss just the second game of his three-year career Saturday -- though he failed to shed any light on the guard's status moving forward. "He'll continue to get treatment around the clock and we'll see about his availability in Memphis," the coach said. Until the Nuggets provide a further update regarding Murray's status, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
