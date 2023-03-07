Murray provided 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-113 victory over the Raptors.

Murray finished with at least 20 points and five assists for a fourth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaging 24.8 points and 8.0 assists while posting 50/44/70 shooting spilts. The dynamic point guard is also making his presence felt on the defensive end recently and has totaled 11 steals over his last six games.