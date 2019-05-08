Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Another strong complementary effort

Murray collected 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 124-98 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Murray was a highly effective third wheel behind Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap, checking in behind both in scoring. The third-year guard was coming off back-to-back 34-point efforts in Games 3 and 4, but he played more of a facilitator in Tuesday's contest. He'll look to help the Nuggets vault into the conference finals in Thursday's Game 6.

