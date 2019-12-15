Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Appears injury free Saturday
Murray totaled 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Oklahoma City.
Murray showed no ill-effects from his injury earlier in the week, playing 33 minutes in the victory. Those invested in Murray have to be thrilled he avoided anything serious after taking what was a hard bump. This performance was certainly far from his best, although, barring any setbacks, he should be ready to roll Sunday against the Knicks.
