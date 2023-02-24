Murray finished with 16 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Murray missed each of Denver's last six games due to a knee injury, and while he returned for the Nuggets' first game out of the All-Star break and took on close to a normal workload, his poor shooting from the field led to an underwhelming finale line. The star point guard still ended up just one dime shy of posting what would have been his fourth double-double of the season. Murray's production has been up on the whole since the beginning of January, as he's averaging 23.5 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 treys over his last 17 contests.