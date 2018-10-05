Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available for Friday's game

Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's preseason game against the Perth Wildcats, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

As expected given his probable tag, Murray will suit up and start Friday's preseason contest. This is great for the Nuggets because with Gary Harris (hamstring) active, the team will get to roll out its starting lineup at least one time before the start of the regular season. Murray played 19 minutes in Denver's preseason opener and will likely get a similar minutes load Friday.