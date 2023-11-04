Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against Dallas, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray was carrying a probable tag due to a mild contusion on his right quadriceps, so there wasn't much concern here. Through five games, Murray is shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.
