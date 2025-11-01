default-cbs-image
Murray (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray will shed his questionable tag due to left calf tightness and suit up Friday. The 28-year-old point guard has been productive to start the season, averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across four regular-season appearances. He's shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

