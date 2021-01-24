Murray (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.
The 23-year-old picked up the left shoulder sprain during Friday's win over Phoenix and was considered questionable for Saturday's rematch, but he went through warmups and has been cleared to play. Murray played 40 minutes Friday and could have a lighter workload in the second half of the back-to-back set while playing through the injury.
