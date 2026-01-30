This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray (hamstring/hip) is available for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Murray will continue to play through the hamstring and hip issues, and he'll get as many minutes as he can handle. Murray has scored 20-plus points in three straight and has logged at least 36 minutes in each of those games.