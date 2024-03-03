Murray (ankle) is available to play in Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray was officially considered questionable after tweaking his ankle Thursday night, but he made it through his usual warmups without any setbacks. While there's no mention of any restrictions, Denver will likely be monitoring him closely throughout the game.
