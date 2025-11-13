site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available to play Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Murray (calf) will be available to play Wednesday against the Clippers.
Murray goes from probable to available, as expected. He's scored 20-plus in two straight games and will look to make it three in a row Wednesday evening with a favorable matchup against the Clippers.
