Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available Tuesday
Murray (chest) is available for Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs.
Murray was considered a game-time decision heading into the evening, but will ultimately give it a go. It remains to be seen if he will see any type of limited workload due to the ailment. Both Devin Harris and Malik Beasley would presumably be in line for increased run should Murray suffer any type of setback.
