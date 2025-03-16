Murray (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Murray was downgraded to questionable during Saturday afternoon, but the star floor general will suit up and should handle his usual workload as one of Denver's most reliable offensive weapons. He's averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Hits clutch three to seal win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play against Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to suit up Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available against Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Wednesday•