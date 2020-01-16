Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Avoids structural damage

Murray avoided structural damage in his injured ankle, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Fortunately, Murray appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome as X-Rays taken on his injured ankle after the game were returned negative. Coach Michael Malone avoided giving Murray a timeline for return, however, as it's becoming more evident that the star point guard will likely be held out multiple games. That said, until the team provides an official update to Murray's status, he can tentatively be considered day-to-day moving forward. If he's held out Thursday against Golden State, look for Monte Morris to enter the starting lineup, with Malik Beasley and PJ Dozier factoring in off the bench.