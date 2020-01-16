Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Avoids structural damage
Murray avoided structural damage in his injured ankle, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Fortunately, Murray appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome as X-Rays taken on his injured ankle after the game were returned negative. Coach Michael Malone avoided giving Murray a timeline for return, however, as it's becoming more evident that the star point guard will likely be held out multiple games. That said, until the team provides an official update to Murray's status, he can tentatively be considered day-to-day moving forward. If he's held out Thursday against Golden State, look for Monte Morris to enter the starting lineup, with Malik Beasley and PJ Dozier factoring in off the bench.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...