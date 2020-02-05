Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Back in action Tuesday
Murray (ankle) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray missed the last 10 games with the left ankle sprain, but he's good to retake the court versus Portland. The 22-year-old may not reach his 32.0-minute average given the layoff and the fact Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...