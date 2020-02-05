Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Back in action Tuesday

Murray (ankle) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Murray missed the last 10 games with the left ankle sprain, but he's good to retake the court versus Portland. The 22-year-old may not reach his 32.0-minute average given the layoff and the fact Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set.