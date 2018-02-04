Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Battles through injury scare Saturday
Murray temporarily exited Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors with a quadriceps injury but returned and finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.
The second-year guard put up a valiant effort despite fighting through the discomfort of his injury, generating his eighth straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. Murray has flashed his substantial upside with a trio of 30-point tallies in the last seven games, and he's now shot at least 40.0 percent in eight consecutive contests. Assuming his leg doesn't worsen over the next 48 hours, Murray should be ready to fill his usual starting point guard role against the Hornets on Monday night.
