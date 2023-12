Murray (ankle) is questionable to play Tuesday against Chicago.

Murray's status for the second game of Denver's back-to-back set Tuesday is undetermined, but he logged a full workload in Monday's win over Atlanta, delivering 29 points in 29 minutes. Murray is tending to soreness in both ankles, and although he didn't suffer any aggravation in Monday's contest, Denver could opt to be cautious in ramping up the 26-year-old.