Murray had 32 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in 45 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 Game 4 loss to the Lakers.

Murray did all he could for the Nuggets but it was not enough as they fell behind 3-1 for the third straight series. He has to be running on fumes right now and he could be excused for any fatigue that might be impacting his game. To this point, he has been able to provide consistent scoring as well as some elite assist numbers. Oddly, he failed to hit a single three-pointer in this game, something that he will certainly be looking to rectify on Saturday in what is now a must-win game.