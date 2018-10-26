Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Best game of season in loss

Murray turned in 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

It was the young point guard's best effort of the new campaign by far, as he posted season highs in points and rebounds. Murray was bothered by a left tibial contusion early in the week, but the caliber of his performance Thursday implies he's past the issue. The 21-year-old now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts in the wake of an 0-for-9 night versus the Warriors last Sunday, and he now sports averages of 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal across his first five games overall.