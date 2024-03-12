Murray totaled 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old guard scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, helping Denver rally from a 17-point halftime deficit. The double-double was Murray's ninth of the season, with five of them coming since the beginning of February, and over 14 games during that stretch he's averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals.