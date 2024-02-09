Murray produced 29 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 victory over the Lakers.

The 26-year-old guard led the Nuggets in scoring as he produced his third straight double-double and seventh of the season. Murray's even been making a surprising impact at the defensive end of the court of late -- he's recorded at least two steals plus blocks in six straight games, averaging 22.8 points, 7.8 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.