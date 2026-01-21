Murray finished with a team-high 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Lakers.

The 28-year-old guard continues to carry the scoring load for Nuggets in the absence of Nikola Jokic (knee), while the double-double was Murray's 11th of the season, tying his career high. He's topped 25 points is six of eight January appearances, averaging 29.6 points, 9.1 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks on the month while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor, 43.3 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.